Superdry plc: Superdry brand to accelerate growth in India with new IP Joint Venture

Superdry plc (SDRY) 
Superdry plc: Superdry brand to accelerate growth in India with new IP Joint Venture 
04-Oct-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Superdry Plc 
 
("Superdry" or the "Company") 
 
 
4th October 2023 
 
THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF ARTICLE 7 OF REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014, WHICH 
FORMS PART OF UK LAW BY VIRTUE OF THE EUROPEAN UNION (WITHDRAWAL) ACT 2018. 
 
 
Superdry brand to accelerate growth in India with new IP Joint Venture 
 
Superdry plc is pleased to announce that it has signed an IP joint venture agreement with Reliance Brands Holding UK 
Ltd ("RBUK"), and agreements for the sale of Superdry's intellectual property assets, including the SUPERDRY brand and 
related trademarks (together, the "South Asian IP") in India, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh (the "Territories") to the 
joint venture vehicle (together, the "Transaction"). RBUK and Superdry will own 76% and 24% of the joint venture 
vehicle respectively. 
 
RBUK is held by Reliance Retail Ventures Limited ("RRVL") through its subsidiary Reliance Brands Limited ("RBL"), 
Superdry's exclusive franchise partner in India since 2012. 
 
The consideration for the sale of the South Asian IP is GBP40.0 million, which is estimated to result in Superdry 
receiving gross cash proceeds of GBP30.4 million (approx. GBP28.3 million net of fees and taxes). 
 
Following the Transaction, RBL will continue to oversee brand operations in the Territories, continuing to build upon 
their great working partnership with Superdry. 
 
RBL is the premium retail arm of RRVL. RRVL, operates over 18,000 stores across India over 50 different luxury fashion 
brands with a presence in 7,000 towns and a total shopping area of more than 65 million square feet. 
 
Since partnering with RBL in 2012, the Superdry brand has expanded rapidly in India. Considering the backdrop of a 
growing Indian economy, a growing population of affluent shoppers, and ever-increasing apparel consumption rates, the 
Superdry brand in the market has attractive potential. As the leading fashion retail operator in India, RBUK is best 
placed, through a majority IP ownership stake, to maximise the opportunity. 
 
Nature of the transaction 
 
The Transaction constitutes the permanent transfer of all Superdry's brand IP assets in the Territories to a new JV 
entity. Superdry will invest GBP9.6 million in the joint venture entity, which shall be set off against the GBP40.0 million 
consideration receivable by Superdry. 
 
The agreements include provisions to support long-term collaboration between the parties, including terms relating to 
the use of new designs. They include covenants that are customary in IP 'co-existence' arrangements, as well as 
customary provisions relating to maintenance and enforcement of IP rights. 
 
In addition, the agreements grant Superdry a perpetual, irrevocable, and sub-licensable licence to enable it to 
continue manufacturing (or engaging third parties to manufacture) goods in the Territories. Reliance will continue to 
be supplied finished goods by Superdry, sold at standardised commercial terms. 
 
The Transaction, which has been approved by the Superdry board, is conditional (among other things) upon: 
 
 a. approval being obtained from Superdry's shareholders; 
 
 b. approval being obtained from Superdry's lenders; 
 
(collectively, the "Conditions Precedent"). 
 
Subject to the Conditions Precedent having been satisfied within 3 months following the date of the agreements (subject 
to extension in limited circumstances), the Transaction will take place within ten business day following satisfaction 
of the Conditions Precedent. 
 
Background to and reasons for the Transaction 
 
Superdry believes that the partnership with Reliance will provide the best opportunities for the future growth of the 
Superdry brand in Territories, allowing the Company to focus on growing its brand and increasing sales in its more 
established territories, where it has strongest expertise. 
 
For the financial year to 30 April 2023, the South Asian IP generated approximately 1.8% of total Group sales and 
contributed revenue of GBP11.0 million and profit before tax of approximately GBP2.6 million, including centralised costs 
allocation. The carrying value of the gross assets that are included in the Transaction is GBPnil. 
 
Application of the Sale proceeds 
 
Following satisfaction of the Conditions Precedent, and on or before the completion of the Transaction, Superdry 
expects to receive total proceeds of approximately GBP28.3 million net of transaction costs and taxation. The net 
proceeds from the Transaction will be used to increase the strength of the Company's balance sheet, boost liquidity, 
and fund its ongoing working capital requirements as part of the Turnaround Plan. 
 
Class 1 Transaction 
 
The Transaction constitutes a Class 1 transaction for Superdry under the Financial Conduct Authority's Listing Rules. 
Completion of the Transaction is therefore conditional , among other things, on the approval of Superdry's 
shareholders. Superdry intends to send a circular to its shareholders and convene a general meeting for the purpose of 
seeking the required approval, as soon as reasonably possible and will make a further announcement when it does so. 
More details of the Transaction will be set out in the circular that will be sent to shareholders in due course. 
 
Liberum Capital Limited is acting as Sponsor to Superdry in connection with the transaction. 
 
For further information 
 
Superdry 
 
Shaun Wills   shaun.wills@superdry.com     44 (0) 1242 586747 
 
Chris MacDonald       investor.relations@superdry.com  44 (0) 1242 586747 
 
 
Joint Corporate Brokers 
 
Peel Hunt LLP 
 
George Sellar        44 (0) 2074 188900 
Mike Burke 
Andrew Clark 
 
Liberum Capital Limited 
 
John Fishley        44 (0) 2031 002000 
Edward Thomas 
 
 
Media Enquiries 
 
Tim Danaher         superdry@brunswickgroup.com  44 (0) 207 4045959 
 
 
The person responsible for arranging this announcement on behalf of Superdry Plc is Shaun Wills, Chief Financial 
Officer. 
 
Important Notices 
 
Liberum Capital Limited (the "Sponsor") is authorised and regulated in the United Kingdom by the Financial Conduct 
Authority. The Sponsor is acting exclusively for Superdry as sponsor and for no one else in connection with the 
Transaction and will not be responsible to anyone other than Superdry for providing the protections afforded to the 
respective clients of the Sponsor or for providing advice in relation to the Transaction, the contents of this 
announcement or any transaction, arrangement or other matter referred to in this announcement. 
 
This announcement has been issued by, and is the sole responsibility of, Superdry Plc. Neither the Sponsor nor any of 
its affiliates accepts any responsibility whatsoever for the contents of this announcement, including its accuracy, 
completeness and verification or for any other statement made or purported to be made by it or on its behalf in 
connection with the Company or the Transaction. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made by the 
Sponsor as to the accuracy, completeness or verification of the information set forth in this announcement and nothing 
in this announcement is or shall be relied upon as a promise or representation in this respect, whether as to the past 
or the future. Accordingly, save for the responsibility of the Sponsor under the Financial Services and Markets Act 
2000 (as amended), the Sponsor and its affiliates disclaim, to the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, all and 
any liability whether arising in tort, contract or otherwise which they might otherwise be found to have in respect of 
this announcement or any such statement. 
 
No statement in this announcement is intended to be a profit forecast or estimate for any period. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     GB00B60BD277 
Category Code: DIS 
TIDM:     SDRY 
LEI Code:   213800GAQMT2WL7BW361 
Sequence No.: 275638 
EQS News ID:  1740555 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1740555&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 04, 2023 02:01 ET (06:01 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
