

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - QinetiQ Group plc (QQ.L) said it has been awarded a five year $127 million contract in the US from the Office of the Secretary of Defense Strategic Capabilities Office. The company will provide technologically advanced services and products that will enable SCO to deploy new and enhanced capabilities in support of strategic operations.



Steve Wadey, CEO, said: 'The award of this new contract is evidence of our US business continuing to deliver against our ambitious growth plan. The capabilities we acquired with Avantus last year are highly relevant to our customers and provide key services in support of their mission to solve some of the most complex national security challenges.'



