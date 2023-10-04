Topps Tiles' (TPT's) FY23 trading update indicates the company has delivered on consensus market profit expectations with a third consecutive year of record revenue. Management's stated 'significant outperformance' versus the UK tiling market is testimony to its strategy of developing and diversifying its operations. It believes there has been rapid progress towards the early delivery of its '1 in 5 by 2025' market share target. Of equal importance is the contribution from the expected increase in the Topps Tiles brand's (Omnichannel) gross margin through the year as inflationary cost pressures eased.

