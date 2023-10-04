Newly Launched MS&AD Cyber Risk Finder Built Using Coalition Risk Management Platform

Coalition, the world's first Active Insurance provider designed to prevent digital risk before it strikes, today announced a strategic partnership with MS&AD Insurance Group, the largest non-life insurer in Japan and across the ASEAN region, to provide cybersecurity monitoring solutions to small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs).

MS&AD Insurance Group recently launched the MS&AD Cyber Risk Finder, its first cyber risk assessment service built using Coalition Control, a risk management platform developed by Coalition. MS&AD Cyber Risk Finder is currently available to the entire Japanese SMB market.

"Cyber attacks are increasing globally, and Japan, as one of the world's largest economies, is especially at risk," said Joshua Motta, Coalition's Co-founder and CEO. "By joining forces with MS&AD, we're committed to bolstering cybersecurity for Japanese companies by providing continuous security monitoring, active risk management, and mechanisms to transfer risk and respond to incidents. We're thrilled to partner with MS&AD to protect those businesses in Japan that currently lack these sophisticated protections."

Using Coalition Control technology, the MS&AD Cyber Risk Finder offers cyber risk diagnostics and consultation services based on vulnerability information collected from internet-connected devices worldwide. The Cyber Risk Finder will provide diagnostic reports to businesses, including personalized vulnerability scores, identified weak access points, and a prioritized list of actions to take toward remediation.

"Through our partnership with Coalition, we can offer cyber risk assessments and diagnostic services tailored for Japanese SMBs at a lower cost. Leveraging the MS&AD Group's presence and distribution network, we will widely deliver this solution to our customers to help protect them," said Tomoyuki Motoyama, Group Chief Digital Officer at MS&AD. "Moving forward, we plan to develop additional features to counter increasing cyber-attacks on supply chains targeting large companies."

In the coming months, the partnership will expand to introduce additional cybersecurity products and services.

About Coalition

Coalition is the world's first Active Insurance provider designed to help prevent digital risk before it strikes. By combining comprehensive insurance coverage and cybersecurity tools, Coalition helps businesses manage and mitigate digital risks. Coalition offers its Active Insurance products in the U.S., U.K., and Canada through relationships with leading global insurers and cyber capacity through its own carrier, Coalition Insurance Company. Coalition's Active Risk Platform provides automated security alerts, threat intelligence, expert guidance, and cybersecurity tools to help businesses worldwide remain resilient against cyber attacks. Headquartered in San Francisco, Coalition is a distributed company with a global workforce that collaborates digitally and in office hubs.

About MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc.

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. is the insurance holding company of the new Group formed in April 2010 through the merger of Aioi Insurance Co., Ltd., Nissay Dowa General Insurance Co., Ltd., and Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Group. The purpose of MS&AD Insurance Group is to achieve sustainable growth and to enhance enterprise value through the creation of a world-leading insurance and financial services group that operates globally by rapidly and significantly improving quality and expanding its operating presence and corporate resources.

