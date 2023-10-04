

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Newmont Corporation (NEM, NGT.TO) announced the Securities Commission of Papua New Guinea has granted the necessary exemptions and other requested confirmations under PNG capital markets law to allow the company to proceed with its proposed acquisition of Newcrest Mining Limited (NCM.TO). On May 14, 2023, Newmont announced an agreement to acquire Newcrest.



Newmont and Newcrest expect the transaction to close in the fourth quarter of the year. Newmont stockholders will vote on the proposed transaction on October 11, 2023. Newcrest's shareholder vote will take place on October 13, 2023.



