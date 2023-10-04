Smart Eye's AIS wins 2023 Autotech Breakthrough Award "Fleet Management Solution of the Year"

The company's hardware and software driver monitoring system for fleets is recognized as a breakthrough solution for fleet operators to elevate driver safety and performance.

GÖTEBORG, SE / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2023 / Smart Eye (STO:SEYE)(OTC PINK:SMTEF)(FRA:SE9) Smart Eye, a global leader in Driver Monitoring Systems (DMS), today announced that its AIS driver monitoring system for fleets has been named the "Fleet Management Solution of the Year" in the 2023 Autotech Breakthrough Awards program. This accolade recognizes AIS as an innovative and essential tool for enhancing driver safety and fleet management.

Smart Eye's AIS is a comprehensive hardware and software DMS designed specifically for fleet aftermarket installation. By analyzing subtle changes in a driver's head movements, eye gaze, and facial expressions in real time, AIS can detect early signs of drowsiness and distraction, preventing potentially hazardous situations. The system consists of a standalone camera unit and an Electronic Control Unit (ECU) with wireless connectivity, seamlessly integrating with fleet management systems.

In September 2023, Smart Eye announced the integration of AIS with Geotab's industry-leading fleet management platform, making AIS available on the Geotab Marketplace. This integration empowers fleet customers with a comprehensive solution for enhancing driver safety and performance.

The AutoTech Breakthrough Awards program, part of Tech Breakthrough, is dedicated to recognizing excellence in automotive and transportation technologies, services, companies, and products worldwide. Out of over 1,600 nominations this year, the program has identified breakthrough leaders in various categories of technology, including Connected Car, Electric Vehicles, Automotive CyberSecurity, and Vehicle Telematics.

"We are very proud to receive the 'Fleet Management Solution of the Year' award from AutoTech Breakthrough," said Magnus Brunzell, VP of Applied AI Systems (AIS) at Smart Eye. "AIS represents a significant step forward in fleet safety and management. By installing our proven DMS technology in existing vehicles, such as buses and trucks, on the road today we offer a powerful solution that not only optimizes logistics but also prioritizes the safety and health of drivers on the road."

On October 7-12, Smart Eye will be showcasing its award-winning AIS driver monitoring system in booth #1149b at Busworld Europe 2023, Brussels, Belgium.

For more information about Smart Eye's AIS, please visit https://smarteye.se/solutions/automotive/fleet-and-aftermarket/.

For more information:

Hailey Driscoll

Walker Sands

hailey.driscoll@walkersands.com

+1 617-960-9856

Gabi Zijderveld, CMO Smart Eye AB

Email: gabi.zijderveld@smarteye.ai

About Smart Eye

Smart Eye is the leading provider of Human Insight AI, technology that understands, supports and predicts human behavior in complex environments. The company is on a mission to bridge the gap between humans and machines for a safe and sustainable future. Supported by Affectiva and iMotions - companies it acquired in 2021 - Smart Eye's multimodal software and hardware solutions provide unparalleled insight into human behavior.

In automotive, Smart Eye provides the world's leading driver monitoring systems and next generation interior sensing solutions that improve road safety and the mobility experience. The company also offers complete hardware and software driver monitoring systems for fleet aftermarket installation and for small-volume OEMs. Built on two decades of automotive experience, Smart Eye's technology has been proven by 229 design wins from 20 of the world's leading car manufacturers, including BMW, Polestar and Geely. Smart Eye's driver monitoring software is already included in more than 1,000,000 cars on the road today. Smart Eye was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Sweden with offices in the US, UK, Germany, Denmark, Egypt, Singapore, China and Japan.

Visit www.smarteye.ai for more information.

Visit our investor web for more financial information: https://smarteye.se/investors/

