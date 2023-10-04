

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - TikTok has announced that it will halt transactions on its e-commerce marketplace in Indonesia after the country banned the short videos app's e-commerce trade on social media.



The Indonesian Ministry of Trade last week set a one-week deadline for TikTok to become a standalone app, without any e-commerce feature.



'Our priority is to remain compliant with local laws and regulations. As such, we will no longer facilitate e-commerce transactions in TikTok Shop Indonesia by 17:00 GMT+7, October 4, and will continue to cooperate with the relevant authorities on the path forward,' TikTok said in a statement.



The government's decision comes after President Joko Widodo recently called for regulation on social media apps in order to protect offline merchants and marketplaces.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX