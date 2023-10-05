

BRISTOL (dpa-AFX) - Imperial Brands Plc (IMB.L, IMBBF.PK, IMBBY.PK), a British tobacco company, said on Thursday that its trading for the full year to September 30, was in line with the expectations, supported by strong tobacco pricing and revenue from next generation products or NGPs- vape, heated tobacco, and oral nicotine.



On a constant currency basis and including Russia in the prior-year comparator, tobacco and NGP net revenue is expected to grow in the low single digits and Group adjusted operating profit growth to accelerate to the lower end of the company's mid-single digit range.



However, at current rates, the tobacco maker expects foreign exchange to be a circa 2 percent tailwind to full-year net revenue and adjusted operating profit.



Full-year NGP revenue growth has accelerated in the second half, driven by strong growth in Europe.



In addition, the company announced a repurchase up to 1.1 billion pounds of shares from October 6, 2023 to the end of September 2024. This represents almost 8 percent of Imperial Brands' share capital.



Looking ahead, as previously signaled, over the period 2023 to 2025, the company expects operating profit to accelerate to a mid-single-digit CAGR at constant currency.



Imperial Brands is scheduled to release its Annual earnings report on November 14.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX