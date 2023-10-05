

ISSAQUAH (dpa-AFX) - Irvine, California-based Orgain LLC is recalling Organic Protein Powder + Superfoods, Creamy Chocolate Fudge flavor, citing the possible presence of undeclared sesame, a known allergen, the US Food and Drug Administration said.



The recall involves a limited production run of its 43.8 ounce/2.64 lb Organic Protein Powder + Superfoods, Creamy Chocolate Fudge flavor.



The four lots include 3212 EL 14 with expiry date of 7/31/2025; lot 3213 EL 14 with expiry date of 8/1/2025; lot 3214 EL 14 with expiry date of 8/2/2025; and lot 3228 EL 14 with expiry date of 8/16/2025.



They were exclusively sold at select Costco warehouse locations between September 8 and 28, but not at Costco's e-commerce site. The impacted product was distributed in around 31 states, Washington D.C. and Puerto Rico.



No other Orgain products or retailers are affected by the recall.



The recall was initiated after a co-manufacturer, who inadvertently used sesame in a limited production, informed Orgain that the product was distributed with an undeclared sesame allergen.



People who have a sesame allergy or severe sensitivity to sesame may get serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the recalled product.



However, the company has not received any reports of illnesses related to the affected product to date.



Costco has notified its members who purchased the affected product between September 8th and 28th.



Consumers are urged to return any unused recalled product to a local Costco for a full refund.



In recent recalls, Costco in mid-August called back about 350,000 Ubio Labs power banks after the retailer received three reports of fire, including one fire on a commercial flight resulting in a minor burn injury to one of the passengers.



In June, Clovis, California-based Wawona Frozen Foods recalled year-old packages of its Organic DayBreak Blend sold through certain Costco Wholesale stores citing Hepatitis A concern.



For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX