BayWa re says it needs to find a buyer for its PV distribution unit, Solar Trade, by the end of this year.From pv magazine France Negotiations for the sale of BayWa re's PV distribution unit, Solar Trade - first announced in March 2023 - are still ongoing. Candidate selection is now underway, and a decision could be reached early next year, potentially leading to a sale in 2025. Given Solar Trade's substantial valuation, the buyer may come from a sector unrelated to distribution. BayWa re is pursuing this sale as part of a strategic shift to focus on its role as an independent power producer ...

