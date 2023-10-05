Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 05.10.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Diese neue Tech-Firma könnte das nächste 1 Mrd. Unicorn werden!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0B6SJ | ISIN: LT0000101446 | Ticker-Symbol: YK3
Stuttgart
05.10.23
11:25 Uhr
0,420 Euro
+0,024
+6,06 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
1-Jahres-Chart
PANEVEZIO STATYBOS TRESTAS AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PANEVEZIO STATYBOS TRESTAS AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,4720,48212:33
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
05.10.2023 | 08:36
45 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Panevezio Statybos Trestas: Panevezio statybos trestas AB has signed a 13.5 mln. Euros Contract with Juodeliai UAB for Construction of Second Production Building and Reconstruction of Utility Networks

Panevezio statybos trestas AB (PST) has signed a civil contract with Juodeliai UAB for construction of the second production building and reconstruction of utility networks. This extension is planned in the subdivision of the company operating in the Marijampole Municipality. The contract value totals 13.5 mln. Euros, VAT inclusive. The total area of facilities amounts to approximately 14,700 square meters. Completion of the works is scheduled for the end of June 2024.

PST will prepare the detailed design, build the facilities of automated wood processing, sheds for finished products and sawdust storage, a fire pump station and install a water pond for firefighting purposes.

More information:
Managing Director
Tomas Stukas
Tel.: (+370 45) 505 503


© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.