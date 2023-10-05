Deltek Retains Its Dominance as an ERP Leader in G2's Fall 2023 Reports

Deltek dominates government contracting categories and ranks as a project-based ERP "Leader" above competitors including Unanet, Acumatica, Jamis and Unit4

HERNDON, Va., Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Deltek, the leading global provider of software and solutions for project-based businesses, has once again secured its position as an ERP Leader in G2's Fall 2023 reports. The report rankings are based on customer reviews gathered from user communities, as well as other online sources and social networks.

G2, a renowned peer-to-peer review platform for software and services, unveiled its Fall 2023 rankings with Deltek emerging as a frontrunner in ERP, Construction Project Management and Government Procurement. Deltek received "Leader" designations across several categories for solutions including Deltek Costpoint, Deltek ComputerEase, Deltek GovWin and Deltek Vantagepoint.

Key Highlights from G2's Fall 2023 Reports

Deltek dominated the ERP categories showcasing its leadership and ability to provide innovative solutions to project-based businesses across many industries. Deltek Costpoint received 18 designations, ranging from Enterprise and Mid-Market Leader to best meets requirements and highest user adoption for small businesses. G2 Project ERP Reviews from users in the GovCon industry noted that Costpoint is the best government finance tool out there and that Costpoint is extremely valuable to government contractors.

For forty years, Deltek has been the trusted solution and 'gold standard' for government contractors, helping them successfully grow their business, develop pipelines and increase profitability. Costpoint's reputation and performance are validated by customer reviews on G2, proving that Deltek Costpoint is still the preferred choice for many government contractors who value quality, reliability and innovation.

Other key highlights from Fall 2023 include:

ComputerEase, Deltek's construction accounting solution, earned Leader status in several G2 Grid Reports, demonstrating high customer satisfaction and high market presence. In addition, it was recognized as the Easiest to Use and Easiest Admin.

GovWin IQ, Deltek's government contracting solution, was the only government procurement software to be named a G2 Leader.

, Deltek's government contracting solution, was the only government procurement software to be named a G2 Leader. Vantagepoint, Deltek's solution built specifically for professional services firms, earned its Leader badge for the 12th consecutive quarter.

"Our customer feedback is of paramount importance - and what we hear from G2 users is that time and time again, Deltek is a top choice among ERP providers. There is a reason Deltek is considered the 'gold standard' in the government contracting industry - the expertise of our team, and the depth and breadth of our solutions are unparalleled. Our team shows up every day to deliver innovative solutions and provide best-in-class support to our customers - and we will continue doing that with the same vigor as we move forward," said Brian Daniell, Chief Customer Officer at Deltek.

For more information about Deltek and its industry-leading ERP solutions, visit Deltek.com.

About Deltek

Better software means better projects. Deltek is the leading global provider of enterprise software and information solutions for project-based businesses. More than 30,000 organizations and millions of users in over 80 countries around the world rely on Deltek for superior levels of project intelligence, management and collaboration. Our industry-focused expertise powers project success by helping firms achieve performance that maximizes productivity and revenue. www.deltek.com

