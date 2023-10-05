Infinite Group, Inc.: Nodeware by IGI CyberLabs and vCIOToolbox Forge Strategic Partnership for Enhanced Cybersecurity Solution for MSPs

PITTSFORD, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2023 / Infinite Group, Inc. (IGI) (OTC PINK:IMCI) - Nodeware, an AI-driven continuous vulnerability management solution by IGI CyberLabs, and vCIOToolbox, a leading provider of management solutions supporting account management and client advisory, are pleased to announce a strategic partnership. This partnership integrates Nodeware's enhanced vulnerability data into the vCIOToolbox platform, providing valuable insights to managed service providers (MSPs) for use in compliance and business reviews.

"Vulnerability management is a critical component of any cybersecurity or compliance program, and we are excited to have Nodeware as a strategic partner," said Brian Doyle, CEO of vCIOToolbox. "The Nodeware integration helps our partner MSPs quickly and continuously identify vulnerabilities in their critical assets. This simplifies assessment prep, evidence collection, and reporting."

The integration seamlessly incorporates Nodeware's asset vulnerability scoring into vCIOToolbox, enhancing the platform's asset reports, and introduces a dedicated vulnerability report dashboard, which can be leveraged for reviews and presentations. It empowers MSPs to adopt a proactive approach to cybersecurity, cementing their role as trusted advisors to their clients. Moreover, the integration equips MSPs with the valuable capability to provide evidence of continuous scanning, aligning with compliance requirements. This strategic partnership not only elevates MSPs' security posture, but also fortifies their capacity to deliver added value in the ever-evolving threat landscape.

"Delivering continuous vulnerability and risk information into vCIOToolbox's platform is a significant value-add to MSPs, MSSPs, and, most importantly, their customers," said Andrew Hoyen, President of Nodeware by IGI CyberLabs. "We are proud and excited to be part of the vCIOToolbox ecosystem and look forward to the benefits our partnership will bring to the market."

About Nodeware

Nodeware is an AI driven, in-demand continuous vulnerability management solution that helps businesses reduce their cyber risk-all with breakthrough simplicity and affordability. Tailored for MSPs, Nodeware features a multitenant dashboard, streamlined deployment (under 30 minutes), and the ability to scan both internal and external IPs. It provides a comprehensive asset inventory and deep scan information with actionable remediation guidance for identified vulnerabilities. Nodeware is available globally and is supported and developed by US-based support and development teams. Learn more at nodeware.com.

About vCIOToolbox

vCIOToolbox is a leading provider of Account Management and Client Advisory tools dedicated to helping MSPs and MSSPs safeguard their businesses through strategic technology planning. By streamlining the process of technology management, vCIOToolbox empowers businesses to focus on their core operations while ensuring optimal cybersecurity. Learn more at vciotoolbox.com.

About IGI

Headquartered in Rochester, NY, with a remote workforce spanning the United States, Infinite Group, Inc. (IGI) (OTC PINK:IMCI) delivers technology and people-driven cybersecurity for personalized, resilient cyber defense focused on individualized business strategy, enterprise-wide expertise, and unshakeable partnership. IGI CyberLabs, a wholly-owned subsidiary of IGI, is the OEM of the Nodeware® vulnerability management solution, an award-winning SaaS platform that continuously scans networks to identify critical vulnerabilities. Learn more at igicybersecurity.com.

Safe-Harbor Statement

This release may contain forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations or beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions about future events. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements and the assumptions upon which they are based are reasonable, we can give no assurance or guarantee that such expectations and assumptions will prove to have been correct. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by the use of words like "may," "will," "should," "could," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "intend," or "project" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. The reader is cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, as these statements are subject to numerous factors and uncertainties, including but not limited to: adverse economic conditions, competition, adverse federal, state and local government regulation, international governmental regulation, inadequate capital, inability to carry out research, development and commercialization plans, loss or retirement of key executives and other specific risks. To the extent that statements in this press release are not strictly historical, including statements as to revenue projections, business strategy, outlook, objectives, future milestones, plans, intentions, goals, future financial conditions, events conditioned on stockholder or other approval, or otherwise as to future events, such statements are forward-looking, and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. Readers are advised to review our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission that can be accessed over the Internet at the SEC's website located at https://www.sec.gov/, as well as IMCI's website located at http://www.igicybersecurity.com.

