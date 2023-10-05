

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norwegian author and dramatist Jon Olav Fosse has won the 2023 Nobel Prize in Literature.



Announcing the award Thursday, Mats Malm, Permanent Secretary of the Swedish Academy in Stockholm, said Fosse is honored 'for his innovative plays and prose which give voice to the unsayable.'



'His immense oeuvre written in Norwegian Nynorsk and spanning a variety of genres consists of a wealth of plays, novels, poetry collections, essays, children's books and translations. While he is one of the most widely performed playwrights in the world, he has also become increasingly recognised for his prose,' the Academy said.



Fosse, who survived a serious accident that brought him close to death at age seven, has achieved the world's most prestigious literary award at the age of 64.



The most performed Norwegian playwright after Henrik Ibsen, Fosse is often referred to as the 'new Ibsen.' His works have been noted to represent a modern continuation of the dramatic tradition established by Ibsen in the 19th century.



Fosse has written novels, short stories, poetry, children's books, essays and plays. His works have been translated into more than forty languages.



Fosse's other major award includes the 2015 Nordic Council's Literature Prize for the trilogy Andvake (Wakefulness), Olavs draumar (Olav's Dreams) and Kveldsvævd (Weariness).



Last year, his novel A New Name: Septology VI-VII was shortlisted for the International Booker Prize.



