

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar retreated against its major counterparts in the New York session on Thursday.



The greenback eased to 148.54 against the yen and 0.9135 against the franc, heading to pierce its previous multi-day lows of 148.25 and 0.9134, respectively.



The greenback fell to 1.0533 against the euro and 0.5955 against the kiwi, setting 3-day lows.



The greenback eased to 1.2159 against the pound, from an early high of 1.2107.



The greenback retreated to 1.3722 against the loonie, from an early 6-1/2-month high of 1.3785.



The next possible support for the currency is seen around 133.00 against the yen, 0.88 against the franc, 1.08 against the euro, 1.24 against the pound, 0.62 against the kiwi and 1.36 against the loonie.



