CNH Industrial: Mechanisation Training Provides Boost to Benin's Farmers

CNH Industrial join forces with SONAMA in Benin to provide technical training and promotion of agricultural mechanisation.

Case IH, a brand of CNH Industrial, recently hosted a pioneering technical training project through its importer SONAMA for farmers in Benin. The event was designed to boost agricultural and social development in the country through efficient use of agricultural machinery.

In Benin's predominantly rural society, agriculture supports over 70 percent of the population, accounting for 35 percent of GDP and 80 percent of export income. While cotton is the principal cash crop, maize, cashews, shea nuts, coffee, palms, pineapples and cocoa also contribute to exports. Rising demand for food production and economic growth mean Benin needs to adopt advanced farming techniques and sustainability best practices to develop a modern and sustainable agriculture industry.

SONAMA (a French acronym for the National Society for Agricultural Mechanisation) is a public company established by Benin's government to modernize the country's agricultural sector by providing functional farming machinery and equipment. Nicolas Teysseyre, a CNH Industrial technical service specialist working in the Middle East and Africa markets, was commissioned as a trainer to provide expert guidance on the machinery.

"I was really impressed by the trainees' hard work and dedication throughout the course," says Nicolas.

"They were deservedly awarded training certificates at the end of the programme. I have no doubt that these trainees will make their country proud in advancing the ideal to make Benin one of Africa's leading producers and exporters of agricultural products."

This initiative affirms CNH Industrial's commitment to unlocking the potential in farmers around the world by providing the right tools and familiarizing populations with sustainable practices.



