

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - In two separate recalls, two candy makers have recalled millions of rolling candy balls after death of a 7-year old child.



According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the candy's rolling ball can detach from the product's container into a child's mouth, posing a choking hazard for consumers.



Cocco Candy of Turkey and Passaic, New Jersey-based KGR Distribution have recalled about 145,800 Cocco Candy Rolling Candy sold in stores nationwide and online from May 2022 through March 2023 for about $2.50.



Meanwhile, Carmel, Indiana-based Candy Dynamics has recalled 70 million Slime Licker Sour Rolling Liquid Candy sold at Walmart, Five Below and other retailers and online from June 2015 through July 2023.



The recall comes after a 7-year-old girl choked and died after a Cocco Candy Rolling Candy ball dislodged and became trapped in her throat in New York in April 2023.



Candy Dynamics received two reports of the rolling applicator ball detaching from the container. However, no injuries were reported.



The agency has asked consumers to stop using the recalled rolling candy, take it away from children and contact the firm to receive a refund.



