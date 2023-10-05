

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - New York-based International Intimates Inc. has recalled about 38,700 children's blanket sleepers and robes due to a risk of getting burned and violation of Federal Flammability Standards.



According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the recalled children's blanket sleepers and robes fail to meet the federal flammability standards for children's sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.



The recall involves Rene Rofe Girl Children's Blanket sleepers and hooded robes. The 100% polyester blanket sleepers and robes were sold in sizes for ages 6 - 14 years.



The company has asked its customers to immediately take the recalled blanket sleepers and robes away from children, stop using them and contact International Intimates for a full refund.



The recall products were sold online at Amazon.com, Fashionnova.com, Ruelala.com and at children's clothing stores nationwide from November 2021 through January 2023 for about $15.



