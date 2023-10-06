CoinShares Digital Securities Limited / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

06-Oct-2023 / 08:42 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

06 October 2023 CoinShares Digital Securities Limited LEI: 549300DR7967WVLR3P83 CoinShares Physical Ethereum - Result of Meeting Jersey - 06 October 2023 - Further to the announcement made by CoinShares Digital Securities Limited (the "Issuer") made on 11 September 2023 of a proposal for the amendment of the Conditions to add CoinShares Physical Ethereum Digital Securities to the Staking Classes, the Issuer announces the result of the proposal. The CoinShares Physical Ethereum Digital Securities are as specified below: Product Name ISIN WKN Valor CoinShares Physical Ethereum GB00BLD4ZM24 A3GQ2N 59635770

The purpose of the proposal was to amend the Conditions to add the CoinShares Physical Ethereum (ETHE) Digital Securities to the Staking Classes and to change the name of such securities to CoinShares Physical Staked Ethereum. The proposed change would have allowed the Issuer to stake the underlying Digital Currency and share staking rewards with investors. A meeting of the Security Holders was convened for the purpose of approving the proposal but the resolution set out in the notice of meeting was not passed at the meeting or at an adjourned meeting due to the lack of quorum. The Issuer continues to believe that the proposal is in the interests of the holders of the CoinShares Physical Ethereum Digital Securities and is considering its position. A further announcement may be made in due course. Terms used in this announcement and not otherwise defined bear the same meanings as where used in the base prospectus of the Issuer dated 20 April 2023. For further information, please contact: CoinShares Digital Securities Limited 2 Hill Street St. Helier, Jersey, JE24UA Channel Islands ir@coinshares.com This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com

