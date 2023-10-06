Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 06.10.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
Diese Cybersecurity Perle könnte das nächste 1 Mrd. Unicorn werden!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 908678 | ISIN: US7237871071 | Ticker-Symbol: PNK
Tradegate
06.10.23
17:09 Uhr
223,60 Euro
+19,80
+9,72 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
223,40224,1017:39
223,60224,2017:40
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ENVOY MEDICAL
ENVOY MEDICAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ENVOY MEDICAL INC4,900+11,62 %
MOBILE INFRASTRUCTURE CORPORATION3,890+6,58 %
NANOBIOTIX SA7,510+4,31 %
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY223,60+9,72 %
TAOPING INC2,095-1,18 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.