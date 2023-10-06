

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHGFF.PK) on Friday said the FDA recommended that it conducts further testing for Respironics' certain sleep and respiratory care devices, which were recalled by the company in 2021 citing potential health risks to patients using them.



However, Philips Respironics said that after two years of extensive testing with five independent testing laboratories, 'use of its sleep therapy devices are not expected to result in appreciable harm to health in patients.'



The company said it is in discussions with the FDA on the details of further testing.



