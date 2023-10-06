

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Labor Department will release U.S. nonfarm payrolls data for September at 8:30 am ET Friday. Ahead of the data, the greenback traded mixed against its major counterparts. While it fell against the euro and the franc, it was steady against the pound. Against the yen, it firmed.



The greenback was worth 149.02 against the yen, 1.0558 against the euro, 1.2205 against the pound and 0.9124 against the franc as of 8:25 am ET.



