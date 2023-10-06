

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's industrial production decreased for the eighth straight month in August, preliminary figures from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Friday.



The volume of industrial production dropped a working-day-adjusted 6.1 percent yearly in August, much faster than the 2.6 percent fall a month ago.



The majority of the manufacturing subsections contributed to the production decline in August.



The volume of production fell in the manufacture of computer, electronic, and optical products, as well as in that of food products, beverages, and tobacco products, the agency said.



Without adjustments, industrial output slid 5.3 percent yearly in August versus a 2.6 percent fall a month ago.



On a monthly basis, industrial production fell 2.4 percent in August, reversing a 2.8 percent rebound in the previous month.



