

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Estonia's consumer price inflation eased further in September to the lowest level in more than two years amid a slowdown in prices in a broad number of categories, preliminary figures from Statistics Estonia showed on Friday.



The consumer price index rose 4.2 percent year-over-year in September, slower than the 4.6 percent gain in August.



Further, this was the weakest rate of inflation since June 2021, when prices had risen 3.8 percent.



Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages grew 9.7 percent annually in September, but slower than the 12.9 percent increase in August.



Similarly, costs for miscellaneous goods and services climbed 6.6 percent versus an 8.1 percent surge a month ago.



At the same time, housing costs fell notably by 6.9 percent from last year, and transport charges were 1.1 percent lower.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices remained flat in September versus a 0.5 percent rise in the prior month.



