

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar appreciated against its major counterparts in the European session on Friday, as the nation's job growth surged in September.



Data from the Labor Department showed that non-farm payroll employment shot up by 336,000 jobs in September after jumping by an upwardly revised 227,000 jobs in August.



Economists had expected employment to increase by 170,000 jobs compared to the addition of 187,000 jobs originally reported for the previous month.



The unemployment rate in September came in unchanged from August at 3.8 percent. The unemployment rate was expected to edge down to 3.7 percent.



The greenback climbed to 2-day highs of 1.0482 against the euro and 0.6312 against the aussie, from its early 4-day lows of 1.0568 and 0.6381, respectively.



Extending early rally, the greenback touched a 3-day high of 149.53 against the yen.



The greenback appreciated to a 2-day high of 1.2105 against the pound, reversing from an early 1-week low of 1.2105.



The greenback edged up to 0.9175 against the franc, up from an early 1-week low of 0.9109.



The greenback rose to 0.5923 against the kiwi, off an early 4-day low of 0.5970.



The greenback may challenge resistance around 1.035 against the euro, 0.625 against the aussie, 155.00 against the yen, 1.19 against the pound, 0.94 against the franc and 0.58 against the kiwi.



