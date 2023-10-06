Arsenal Digital Holdings, Inc. Continues its Expansion and Path to Sustainability

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2023 / Arsenal Digital Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink:ADHI), a pioneering force in sustainable solutions for managing oil-bearing secondary material streams, is pleased to announce significant developments in its ongoing mission to redefine the energy sector's future.

Strategic Site Acquisition Near Victoria, Texas

In a strategic move, ADHI has identified a site near Victoria, Texas, which offers invaluable access points, including terminals, railcar connections, and barge access. These access points are pivotal in enabling ADHI to build a sustainable volume of products for its new operation. This strategic endeavor aligns seamlessly with the company's vision of providing sustainable solutions and optimizing high-margin operations, a focus that has been further enhanced post the acquisition of Blackrock Midstream. Moreover, ADHI is proud to announce that it has selected a technology partner to provide state-of-the-art equipment for the new site, reinforcing its commitment to cutting-edge solutions.

Consistency in Quarterly Reports

ADHI is pleased to announce that the upcoming quarterly reports will remain consistent with the company's recent outstanding performance. The robust revenues of $19 million reported in the second quarter of 2023 are expected to set the tone for subsequent reports, highlighting ADHI's strategic planning and its ability to sustain positive trends over time.

Preparing for OTCQB Listing: Evaluating Auditors

In its commitment to transparency and compliance, Arsenal Digital Holdings, Inc. is actively evaluating auditors who will be tasked with bringing the company's financial accounts in alignment with reporting standards under OTC Markets guidelines. This meticulous process underscores ADHI's dedication to maintaining the highest standards of financial reporting.

Path to OTCQB Listing

Once the audit and compliance processes have been successfully completed, ADHI intends to pursue listing on the OTCQB, a significant step that will enhance the company's visibility and accessibility to a broader investor base. This move aligns with ADHI's strategic vision for growth and its goal of becoming a leading player in the energy sector.

About Arsenal Digital Holdings, Inc. (OTC:ADHI)

Arsenal Digital Holdings, Inc. (OTC:ADHI) remains at the forefront of innovation, sustainability, and strategic growth. With a relentless commitment to providing sustainable solutions, optimizing high-margin operations, and ensuring compliance with industry standards, ADHI continues to shape the future of the energy industry.

Arsenal Digital Holdings Inc.

Ryan Messer

Phone: 512-839-8169

Email: ir@arsenholdings.io

Website: arsenalholdings.io

SOURCE: Arsenal Digital Holdings, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/790845/arsenal-digital-holdings-inc-otcadhi-continues-its-expansion-and-path-to-sustainability