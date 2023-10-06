

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures settled on a firm note on Friday as the dollar, which had climbed up after the release of non-farm payroll data, faltered from higher levels subsequently.



The dollar index, which climbed to 106.94 in early New York session, dropped to 105.95 before edging up to 106.11, still remaining well below the flat line.



Gold futures for December ended higher by $13.40 at $1,845.20 an ounce, rallying from a low of $1,823.50.



Silver futures for December ended up $0.704 at $21.723 an ounce, while Copper futures for December settled at $3.6275 per pound, gaining $0.0755.



Data from the Labor Department showed employment in the U.S. surged by much more than expected in the month of September. The data said non-farm payroll employment shot up by 336,000 jobs in September compared to economist estimates for an increase of about 170,000 jobs.



The report also showed notable upward revisions to job growth in the two previous months.



Employment in August and July jumped by 236,000 jobs and 227,000 jobs, respectively, reflecting a net upward revision of 119,000 jobs.



The report triggered a spike by treasury yields amid renewed concerns about the outlook for interest rates, with yields once again soaring to their highest levels in over sixteen years. However, yields pulled back well off their highs subsequently.



