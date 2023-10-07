MWIDM Inc.: Pacer Staffing LLC DBA Pacer Group to Consolidate All Brands Under the Pacer Umbrella

NXG Corp, 360 Talent Solutions Inc., Middleware & Identity Management (MWIDM), US IT Consulting Inc. to be consolidated under Pacer Staffing LLC

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2023 / Pacer Staffing LLC, also known as Pacer Group, is a leader in IT Staffing, Services, Solutions, and Consulting, and is proud to announce a strategic move to unify all its subsidiary brands under one corporate identity. This initiative is a major step in Pacer's commitment to streamlining its operations, increasing brand recognition, and taking advantage of its varied portfolio of offerings.





In response to the changes in the marketplace and customer preferences, Pacer Staffing has taken this step to create a unified presence that represents its core values, mission, and vision. This includes:

1. Brand Integration: Pacer Staffing LLC will transition all its subsidiary brands, including 360 Talent Solutions Inc., Middleware & Identity Management Inc. (MWIDM Inc.), NXG Corp, and US IT Consulting Inc., to a single, comprehensive brand identity. This will help Pacer present a clear and consistent image to its customers. It is important to note that part of MWIDM Inc. was sold to Superbeo LLC as part of Pacer Group's strategy to support only large clients.

2. Improved Customer Experience: Through this consolidation, Pacer Staffing seeks to deliver a more integrated and comprehensive customer experience. Customers will benefit from easier interactions, access to a wider range of staffing services, and a unified support system.

3. Operational Efficiency: This strategic move enables Pacer to optimize its operations, eliminate redundancies, and create cost savings that can be invested in innovation and customer value.

Vinny Dhillon, CEO of Pacer Staffing LLC, remarked on this major initiative, "Our decision to bring our brands under one corporate identity is an indication of our commitment to adapting and succeeding in today's business environment. By unifying our brands, we aim to establish a stronger, more consistent presence in the market while continuing to provide the exceptional staffing services, EOR/AOR, and consulting services our customers are used to."

The rebranding process is being carried out with the utmost care and consideration, with a special focus on preserving the trust and loyalty of customers and stakeholders. Pacer Staffing is working closely with its teams and partners to ensure a smooth transition.

About Pacer Staffing and Pacer Group: Pacer Staffing/Pacer Group is one of the largest minority-women-owned staffing firms serving Fortune 500 Clients with customized and scalable workforce solutions. With our Account Management integrated into our service delivery processes, clients are provided with transparent and robust staffing solutions regardless of the industry.

Pacer currently also operates nearshore operations in Canada, Mexico, Puerto Rico and Colombia along with offshore operations in India.

For more information about this brand consolidation initiative and updates on the transition, please visit Pacer's websites at http://www.pacerstaffing.com and http://www.thepacer.com.

