

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Newmont Corp. (NEM, NGT.TO) said that it reached a preliminary agreement with the National Union of Mine, Metal, and Allied Workers of the Mexican Republic (the Union) aiming to end the strike initiated by the Union on June 7, 2023 at Minera Penasquito in the Mexican state of Zacatecas.



The preliminary agreement was ratified by the General Assembly of the Union on October 5, 2023.



The preliminary agreement is intended to be formalized into a definitive agreement, which the parties will have to agree, approve, sign, and file with the Federal Labor Tribunal for Collective Affairs in Mexico City for final approval.



