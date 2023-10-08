RHI Magnesita: RHI Magnesita, the leading global supplier of high-grade refractory products, systems and solutions, today announces the completion of the acquisition of the Germany, Czech Republic and Slovenia based refractory businesses of the Preiss-Daimler Group ("P-D Refractories"). P-D Refractories is a producer of high quality alumina-based refractories for industrial applications in process industries, with a leading market position in the glass and aluminium sectors. The product portfolio of P-D Refractories ranges from high-alumina specialties to bauxite, andalusite, silica, fireclay or magnesite bricks. In 2022, P-D Refractories has recorded revenues of €171 million.RHI Magnesita: weekly performance: -1.55% OMV: OMV, the integrated energy, fuels & feedstock and ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...