Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Sonntag, 08.10.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
Im Fokus für KW 41: Innocan Pharma: Doppelstrategie und Israel Update!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 874341 | ISIN: AT0000743059 | Ticker-Symbol: OMV
Xetra
06.10.23
17:35 Uhr
43,120 Euro
-0,600
-1,37 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
ATX
1-Jahres-Chart
OMV AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OMV AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
42,97043,59007.10.
43,08043,25006.10.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
FREQUENTIS
FREQUENTIS AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
FREQUENTIS AG27,700+1,09 %
OMV AG43,120-1,37 %
RHI MAGNESITA NV31,100-0,64 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.