FACC: Aerospace supplier FACC AG brought this year's jubilarians onto the stage: 267 employees were invited to a festive dinner on the occasion of their service anniversary. All jubilarians with 10 years of service or more were honored, including one employee who has been part of the FACC crew for 45 years. All years of service added up, there were a proud 3,780 years of experience on the stage. FACC CEO Robert Machtlinger congratulated all jubilarians personally: "Above all, innovation also requires expertise: Our long-serving employees contribute significantly to FACC's innovative strength with their know-how and passion. We would therefore like to thank them for their loyalty to the company. With their experience, they create the basis for our vision of shaping the future of mobility ...

