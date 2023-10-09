

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Rio Tinto (RTPPF.PK, RIO.L, RIO, RTNTF.PK) stated that its third quarter Pilbara iron ore shipments totalled 83.9 million tonnes and production was 83.5 million tonnes. Shipments guidance is unchanged for 2023 and remains in the upper half of the 320 to 335 million tonne range. Pilbara unit cost guidance for 2023 remains at $21.0 to $22.5 per wet metric tonne.



Rio Tinto said it will continue to invest with discipline in Pilbara iron ore operations: over 2024 to 2026, sustaining capital is expected to average $1.8 billion per year with replacement capital of $1.8 billion per year and decarbonisation capital of $0.2 billion per year.



