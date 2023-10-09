

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - Czech industrial production posted a slower decline in August, figures from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Monday.



Industrial output registered an annual fall of 1.7 percent, following July's 2.8 percent decrease. Production was forecast to post another 2.8 percent decrease in August.



Month-on-month, industrial production climbed 0.2 percent, reversing a 2.6 percent drop in July.



The decrease in industrial production was contributed by the fall in electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply.



Data showed that new orders decreased 4.2 annually. Non-domestic new orders slid 3.4 percent and domestic new orders fell 5.5 percent.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können. Hier klicken