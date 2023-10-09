

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss franc moved up against its most major counterparts in the European session on Monday.



The franc appreciated to more than a 2-month high of 1.1061 against the pound and near a 3-week high of 0.9571 against the euro, from its early lows of 1.1114 and 0.9609, respectively.



The franc recovered to 164.18 against the yen, from an early low of 163.48.



The currency may challenge resistance around 1.09 against the pound, 0.94 against the euro and 166.00 against the yen.



