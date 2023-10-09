Anzeige
Montag, 09.10.2023
Neuvorstellung: Wir stellen den wichtigsten KI-Deal des Jahres vor
Acuity RM Group Plc - Issue of Equity

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 09


Acuity RM Group plc

('ARM' or the 'Company')

Issue of Equity and Total Voting Rights

Acuity RM Group plc (AIM:ACRM) announces the issue of 531,428 ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each ("Ordinary Shares") to WH Ireland Limited in lieu of certain advisory fees.

Application has been made for a total of 531,428 new Ordinary Shares to be admitted to trading on AIM ("Admission") and it is expected that Admission will be effective from 13 October 2023. Following Admission, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 121,556,731 Ordinary Shares of which no shares are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 121,556,731. Shareholders may use this figure as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

For further information please contact:

Acuity RM Group plc

www.acuityrmgroup.com

Angus Forrest

020 3582 0566

WH Ireland (NOMAD & Broker)

www.whirelandplc.com/capital-markets

Mike Coe / Sarah Mather

020 7220 1666

Peterhouse Capital Limited Joint broker

Lucy Williams / Duncan Vasey

020 7469 0936

Clear Capital Markets Limited (Joint Broker)
Andrew Blaylock

020 3869 6080


