Acuity RM Group Plc - Issue of Equity

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 09



Acuity RM Group plc

('ARM' or the 'Company')

Issue of Equity and Total Voting Rights

Acuity RM Group plc (AIM:ACRM) announces the issue of 531,428 ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each ("Ordinary Shares") to WH Ireland Limited in lieu of certain advisory fees.

Application has been made for a total of 531,428 new Ordinary Shares to be admitted to trading on AIM ("Admission") and it is expected that Admission will be effective from 13 October 2023. Following Admission, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 121,556,731 Ordinary Shares of which no shares are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 121,556,731. Shareholders may use this figure as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.