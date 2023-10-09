Schweizer Electronic AG: Schweizer Electronic and Trilogy Enter into Strategic Marketing Agreement for North America

SCHRAMBERG, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / October 9, 2023 / Schweizer Electronic AG, a leading innovator in the field of Printed Circuit Boards (PCB) and Semiconductor Embedding Solutions, is pleased to announce a strategic marketing agreement with Trilogy, one of the largest and most respected sales, service, and consulting organizations in the electronics industry.

Under the terms of the agreement, Trilogy will represent SCHWEIZER's advanced PCB and Semiconductor Embedding solutions in North America. Trilogy brings over 30 years of proven history with key customers and manufactures in the automotive industry and broad industrial applications. Trilogy's professionalism and customer relationships along with seamless execution and market knowledge support the strategic move to better Schweizer's presence and localized support with North American and global customers.

Based out of Michigan, Indiana, Ohio and Pennsylvania and Kentucky, Trilogy will support SCHWEIZER to bring value to key customers in North America, focusing on e-Mobility, Automotive and Industrial markets.

"We are excited to partner with Trilogy, a company that shares our commitment to innovation, engineering and quality", said Nicolas Schweizer, CEO of SCHWEIZER. "This strategic agreement will allow us to leverage Trilogy's customer network and engineering expertise to deliver superior value to our North American customers."

The partnership with Trilogy aligns with SCHWEIZER's strategy to collaborate with leading technology providers to strengthen its position in international markets.

"We are delighted to enter into this strategic agreement with SCHWEIZER", said Terry Bishop, CEO of Trilogy. "We believe that our combined strengths will enable us to deliver innovative solutions for PCB and Semiconductor Embedding applications that meet the highest standards of quality and performance."

About Trilogy

Trilogy was established in 1990 by Terry Bishop as a manufacturer's representative firm. His vision has evolved the company into one of the largest most respected sales, service, and consulting organizations in the electronics industry. Trilogy was founded with the idea of bringing solutions to its customers. When a component isn't enough Trilogy's sales staff brings to market its sister company BGM Electronic Services to turn the components of Trilogy's Technology Partners into engineered solutions, creating "Disruptive Innovation". Trilogy's investments into an innovative business model brings "Disruptive Innovation" to market. A professional sales staff, exceptional customer service combined with design engineering (hardware, software and mechanical) and the latest in manufacturing technology brings tremendous value to Trilogy's Technology Partners and solutions to its customers.

About SCHWEIZER

Schweizer Electronic AG offers the latest, cutting-edge technology and consultancy expertise in the PCB industry. Thanks to its state-of-the-art production facilities in Schramberg, Germany, in Jintan, China as well as close partnerships with other technology leaders, SCHWEIZER provides individual PCB & Embedding solutions. SCHWEIZER's innovative PCB technologies are used in the most demanding applications, for example, in the Automotive, Aviation, Industry & Medical and Communications & Computing sectors, and are characterised by their extremely high quality and energy-saving and environmentally friendly features. The company was founded by Christoph Schweizer in 1849 and is listed at the Stuttgart and Frankfurt Stock Exchanges (ticker symbol "SCE ", "ISIN DE 000515623").

For more information about SCHWEIZER and how we can help support your current PCB projects please feel free to contact us.

For further information please contact:

Robert P Davenport

Managing Director Sales

Schweizer Electronic Americas Inc.

Mobile: +1 317-432-2008

Phone: +49 7422 928 3997

E-mail: Robert.Davenport@schweizer.ag

Please visit our website: www.schweizer.ag

Pictures: Schweizer Electronic AG | Flickr

SOURCE: Schweizer Electronic Americas Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/791292/schweizer-electronic-ag-schweizer-electronic-and-trilogy-enter-into-strategic-marketing-agreement-for-north-america