

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Stocks have moved mostly lower during trading on Monday, giving back ground following the rally seen to close out the previous week. The major averages have all moved to the downside, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq showing a notable drop.



Currently, the major averages are just off their worst levels of the day. The Nasdaq is down 118.95 points or 0.9 percent at 13,312.39, the S&P 500 is down 22.01 points or 0.5 percent at 4,286.49 and the Dow is down 128.33 points or 0.4 percent at 33,279.25.



The weakness on Wall Street comes as traders look to cash in on last Friday's gains amid geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, as Israel has ordered a 'complete siege' of the Gaza strip following deadly attacks by militant group Hamas.



Overall trading activity remains somewhat subdued, however, with the Columbus Day/Indigenous Peoples' Day holiday keeping some traders away from their desks.



Investors may also be reluctant to make significant moves ahead of the release of key inflation data later in the week.



The inflation data could have a significant impact on the outlook for interest rates amid recent concerns the Federal Reserve will keep rates at an elevated level longer than previously anticipated.



Airline stocks have moved sharply lower amid the conflict in the Middle East, resulting in a 3.8 percent nosedive by the NYSE Arca Airline Index.



Significant weakness is also visible among biotechnology stocks, as reflected by the 1.9 percent drop by the NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index.



Semiconductor, retail and computer hardware stocks are also seeing notable weakness, while energy stocks have moved sharply higher along with the price of crude oil.



In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region turned in a mixed performance on Monday, with markets in Japan and South Korea closed for holidays. China's Shanghai Composite Index edged up by 0.2 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index slid by 0.4 percent.



Meanwhile, European stocks have moved mostly lower on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is little changed, the French CAC 40 Index is down by 0.6 percent and the German DAX Index is down by 0.7 percent.



The bond markets are closed on the day due to the Columbus Day/Indigenous Peoples' Day holiday.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

