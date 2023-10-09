Albertsons Companies: Albertsons Cos. Wants To Help Treat Opioid Use Disorder

Grocer's partnership with Bicycle Health brings convenient treatment to more patients

BOISE, ID / ACCESSWIRE / October 9, 2023 / Albertsons Cos. is making it easier for those with opioid use disorder to get treatment through its pharmacies. The grocer's collaboration with Bicycle Health, the nation's largest provider of telemedicine treatment for opioid use disorder, will make buprenorphine extended release injections (known as Sublocade) available to patients in 17 states.

Injectable treatment for opioid use disorder patients is now available at Albertsons Cos. pharmacies in 17 states.

