Montag, 09.10.2023
Neuvorstellung: Wir stellen den wichtigsten KI-Deal des Jahres vor
WKN: A14YJM | ISIN: US0130911037
05.10.23
08:00 Uhr
22,050 Euro
+0,650
+3,04 %
ACCESSWIRE
09.10.2023 | 17:26
106 Leser
Albertsons Companies: Albertsons Cos. Wants To Help Treat Opioid Use Disorder

Grocer's partnership with Bicycle Health brings convenient treatment to more patients

Originally published by Progressive Grocer
By Emily Crowe

BOISE, ID / ACCESSWIRE / October 9, 2023 / Albertsons Cos. is making it easier for those with opioid use disorder to get treatment through its pharmacies. The grocer's collaboration with Bicycle Health, the nation's largest provider of telemedicine treatment for opioid use disorder, will make buprenorphine extended release injections (known as Sublocade) available to patients in 17 states.

See original post on Progressive Grocer and learn more about the Albertson Companies and our Recipe for Change on our website.

Injectable treatment for opioid use disorder patients is now available at Albertsons Cos. pharmacies in 17 states.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Albertsons Companies on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Albertsons Companies
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/albertsons-companies
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Albertsons Companies

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/791300/albertsons-cos-wants-to-help-treat-opioid-use-disorder

