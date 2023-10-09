Anzeige
Montag, 09.10.2023
Neuvorstellung: Wir stellen den wichtigsten KI-Deal des Jahres vor
09.10.2023 | 20:26
92 Leser
Zorbec Unveils First Machine-Washable Trunk Mat Exclusively for Tesla Owners

Unlock limitless adventures with your Tesla and wash the mess away.

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / October 9, 2023 / For Tesla owners who've hesitated to take that beach trip with their furry pals or load up their car with garden supplies, Zorbec has crafted the perfect solution. The company proudly introduces its machine-washable trunk mat, an essential accessory custom-made for Tesla Model 3 and Model Y.

Designed specifically with Tesla owners in mind by fellow owners and enthusiasts, Zorbec seamlessly combines protection with ease of use with its rugged, no-slip material that is built to last for up to 300 washes.

Zorbec is absorbent and leakproof for daily adventures.

Zorbec is setting the industry standard for innovative and eco-friendly automotive accessories, with features such as:

Wash & Dry: The world's first trunk mat that is safe for your washer and dryer at home, making it the sustainable choice for your Tesla.

Leakproof: No more panicking over leaking milk cartons, spilled soup or marinara sauce. Our highly absorbent material is leakproof, ensuring every corner of your trunk remains pristine.

Versatile: With its rugged and non-slip construction, Zorbec makes it effortless to transfer light and heavy items from the trunk, including camping gear, golf clubs, propane tanks, mulch bags and much more.

Custom Fit: Zorbec is designed to provide edge-to-edge coverage exclusively for Tesla Model 3 and Model Y trunks.

Check out the video below to see Zorbec in action.

We've all been there-liquid spills in the trunk, muddy boots after a rainy hike, the unforeseen mess of everyday life. Zorbec can handle everyday adventures without fuss (or puddles). Plus, with our wash-not-replace proposition, Tesla owners can contribute to environmental sustainability with fewer rubber mats entering the landfill.

See what our customers have to say.

Zorbec is the world's first machine washable trunk mat for Tesla.

Zorbec is more than a trunk mat. It's a call to Tesla owners everywhere to push boundaries and reimagine what's possible with their vehicles. With Zorbec, your Tesla is your beach buddy, camping companion, and garden assistant.

Give your Tesla a new lease on daily life with Zorbec. Visit our website to learn more, and order your mat today.

##

ABOUT ZORBEC
Zorbec, founded by dedicated Tesla enthusiasts, is the innovative brand behind the world's first machine-washable trunk mat, specifically for Tesla Model 3 and Model Y vehicles. Zorbec products emphasize protection, convenience, sustainability and style, ensuring Tesla owners can fully embrace every adventure without compromise. Zorbec is part of the Lessy Messy family of brands known for their innovative lifestyle products since 2014. To learn more, visit zorbec.com.

For press inquiries, please contact:

Maliha Aqeel
The Ideas Collective Inc.
Email: maliha@theideascollective.ca

For business inquiries, please contact: admin@zorbec.com

SOURCE: Zorbec

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/791248/zorbec-unveils-first-machine-washable-trunk-mat-exclusively-for-tesla-owners

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
