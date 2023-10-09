

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Switzerland stock market ended marginally down on Monday after a choppy session, with investors largely making cautious moves amid geopolitical crisis in the Middle East, and lingering concerns about the outlook for interest rates.



The benchmark SMI ended with a loss of 15.35 points or 0.14% at 10,822.24, after scaling a low of 10,764.46 and a high of 10,880.27 intraday.



Richemont dropped 2.88%. ABB and Sika declined 2.11% and 2.06%, respectively. Holcim ended 1.51% down, and Partners Group closed lower by 1.41%.



Alcon and Logitech both shed about 1.2%. Geberit and UBS Group also ended notably lower.



Roche Holding and Nestle both gained 1.1%. Swisscom, Swiss Re and Zurich Insurance Group posted moderate gains.



In the Mid Price Index, AMS drifted down 5.69% and Meyer Burger Tech lost 4.4%. VAT Group, Clariant and Dufry lost 2.8 to 3.1%.



Temenos Group, Belimo Holding, Tecan Group, Georg Fischer, Flughafen Zurich, Schindler, Lindt & Spruengli and Ems Chemie Holding lost 1.1 to 2.1%.



Galenica Sante, Sandoz, PSP Swiss Property and Swiss Prime Site ended notably higher.



