Tucson, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - October 10, 2023) - COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: COMS) (NASDAQ: COMSP) ("COMSovereign" or the "Company"), a U.S.-based developer of 4G LTE Advanced and 5G communication systems announced today that it will be participating in The ThinkEquity Conference which will take place on October 19, 2023, at The Mandarin Oriental Hotel in New York.

David Knight, COMSovereign's CEO and President, will be presenting at 1:30pm ET on October 19th during which he will discuss the Company's current developments and highlight its wireless connectivity offerings and opportunities. Interested parties can register to attend here. COMSovereign Holding Corp.'s CEO and President, David Knight, will also be holding one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day.

"Presenting at the ThinkEquity Conference provides us with an opportunity to share with investors, an update on the progress we have made in our ongoing transition and an early look at a few of the critical elements of our go-forward business and technology plans," said David Knight.

About COMSovereign Holding Corp.

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: COMS) has assembled a portfolio of communications technology companies that enhance connectivity across the entire data transmission spectrum. Through strategic acquisitions and organic research and development efforts, COMSovereign has become a U.S.-based communications provider able to provide 4G LTE Advanced and 5G telecom solutions to network operators and enterprises. For more information about COMSovereign, please visit www.COMSovereign.com.

About The ThinkEquity Conference

The ThinkEquity Conference will gather industry insiders, investors and leading executives from around the world on October 19th in New York. Attendees can expect a full day of company presentations, one-on-one investor meetings, networking and more. Featured sectors include AI, Technology, Biotechnology, EV/EV Infrastructure, Metals & Mining and Energy.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements that reflect management's current expectations, assumptions, and estimates of future performance and economic conditions, and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the statements made herein. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believe," "expects," "may," "looks to," "will," "should," "plan," "intend," "on condition," "target," "see," "potential," "estimates," "preliminary," or "anticipates" or the negative thereof or comparable terminology, or by discussion of strategy or goals or other future events, circumstances, or effects. Further information relating to factors that may impact the Company's results and forward-looking statements are disclosed in the Company's filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation, other than imposed by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Contacts:

Steve Gersten, Director of Investor Relations

COMSovereign Holding Corp.

813-334-9745

investors@comsovereign.com

and

Media Relations for COMSovereign Holding Corp.:

Michael Glickman

MWGCO, Inc.

917-397-2272

mike@mwgco.net

