

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Accenture Plc (ACN) said on Tuesday that it is investing through its Accenture Ventures in Aliro Quantum, a provider of multi-purpose, end-to-end entanglement-based secure quantum networks.



The amount of investment is not yet known.



Carl Dukatz, Accenture's global Quantum Computing lead, said: 'Collaborating with Aliro will help our clients set up the seamless and reliable configuration, management and control that is necessary to advance the use of commercial quantum networking technologies.'



The investment will help clients of the two companies with secure quantum networks that establish safe and secure data and communications.



In addition, Accenture will also integrate Aliro software capabilities into its cyber-security offerings to support the growth and deployment of secure quantum networking with clients.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können. Hier klicken