

HOUSTON (dpa-AFX) - SLB (SLB), Amazon Web Services and Shell Global Solutions Nederland BV have signed a multi-year three-way collaboration agreement to deliver digital end-to-end workflows for Shell, using SLB subsurface solutions on AWS cloud infrastructure. The companies said the collaboration is intended to deliver high performance and cost efficient subsurface digital solutions, to be used by Shell and made available to the industry.



The collaboration builds on the existing strategic collaboration agreement between SLB and AWS and accelerates the availability of SLB's software including Petrel subsurface solutions and Techlog wellbore solutions, on AWS.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können. Hier klicken