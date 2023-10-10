

JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - Hamas says it is not willing to negotiate on the release of more than 100 hostages it is holding until the 'end of the battle'.



'We have informed all parties that contacted us regarding the enemy's prisoners held by the resistance that this file will not be opened before the end of the battle,' Ismail Haniyeh, head of the Hamas political bureau, said in a statement.



Between 100 and 150 hostages who were kidnapped from southern Israel on Saturday are estimated to be held in Gaza, according to Israel's UN ambassador Gilad Erdan. Hamas has claimed more than 100 captives are in their custody, which includes Israeli army officers.



Palestinian militant group made its stand clear as Israel is pounding Gaza with deadly airstrikes.



The Palestinian Health Ministry says 770 people have been killed in the Gaza Strip after Israel retaliated with air strikes for Hamas' lightning attack on Israeli cities Saturday.



Palestinian hospitals are flooded with thousands of people injured in attacks, which displaced more than 100,000 others.



Hamas threatened to kill civilian hostages and broadcast the executions if Israel continues airstrikes without warning.



Several Gaza neighbourhoods have been reportedly flattened in overnight bombing by Israeli war planes targeting 200 centers in the Gaza Strip.



The Israel Defense Forces are continuing to attack Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday.



On the other side, at least 900 people lost their lives in Israel in Hamas attacks.



UN agencies UNICEF and WHO are calling for a humanitarian corridor in and out of Gaza, as Israel cut off supplies of fuel, electricity and water as part of a 'complete siege' of the thickly populated enclave.



