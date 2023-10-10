

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - La Rosa Holdings Corp, a holding company for technology-integrated, cloud-based, multi-service real estate companies, Tuesday announced that it would set an IPO of 1000,000 common shares at a price of $5 per share to the public.



ICZOOM plans to use the net proceeds for general corporate purposes which may include financing growth, debt repayment, new services development, and acquisition of other independent real estate brokerages.



The common shares are expected to commence trading on October 10 on NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol 'LRHC'. The offering is expected to close on October 12.



The company expects to receive $6 million as gross proceeds.



Additionally, underwriters have been granted a 45-day option to purchase up to 150,000 extra shares at the offering.



Alexander Capital L.P. is the sole manager and book runner for the offering.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können. Hier klicken