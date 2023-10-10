

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss franc fell against its major counterparts in the New session on Tuesday.



The franc dropped to 4-day lows of 1.1116 against the pound and 0.9614 against the euro, from an early high of 1.1064 and a multi-week high of 0.9557, respectively.



The franc eased to 0.9082 against the greenback and 164.12 against the yen, from its early nearly 3-week highs of 0.9034 and 164.78, respectively.



The currency is poised to find support around 1.125 against the pound, 0.98 against the euro, 0.92 against the greenback and 162.00 against the yen.



