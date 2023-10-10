

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Switzerland stock market closed on a strong note on Tuesday, in line with markets across Europe, as the mood turned positive after dovish comments from Fed officials.



The benchmark SMI ended with a gain of 179.45 points or 1.66% at 11,001.69, a few points off the day's high of 11,009.70.



Richemont climbed nearly 4%. Holcim, Givaudan, Sika, Partners Group, Sonova, ABB, Geberit, Alcon and Swiss Re gained 2 to 3.1%.



Nestle surged nearly 2%. UBS Group gained 1.45%, while Logitech, Lonza Group, Novartis, Zurich Insurance Group and Kuehne & Nagel advanced 1 to 1.2%.



In the Mid Price Index, AMS, VAT Group and Meyer Burger Tech gained 4.5 to 4.8%, and Dufry rallied nearly 4%.



Georg Fischer, Straumann Holding, Tecan Group, Temenos Group, SIG Combibloc, Schindler Holding, Belimo Holding, Schindler Ps, Swatch Group and Barry Callebaut ended higher by 2 to 3.1%.



Sandoz ended lower by 1.27%, and Clariant declined marginally.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können. Hier klicken