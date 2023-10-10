Bridging solution from Lattice enables safety-critical ADAS applications

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low power programmable leader, today announced its award-winning Lattice FPGAs now enable advanced driver experiences on Mazda Motor Corporation's new CX-60 and CX-90 models. The Mazda crossover SUVs leverage a cutting-edge interface bridging solution based on multiple low power Lattice FPGAs to provide safety-critical Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) side radar applications made by Furukawa Electric, including a wider detection range, improved detection accuracy, and spatial recognition performance, without sacrificing vehicle performance.

"We are proud to partner with Mazda, a leading innovator in the automotive industry, on these important safety applications," said Jerry Xu, President of APAC, Lattice Semiconductor. "This is a great example of the types of exciting new driver and passenger experiences we enable with our portfolio of automotive-grade FPGA solutions that offer best-in-class low power consumption, security, reliability, and performance."

"At Mazda, we are committed to pursuing the Joy of Driving for customers' Joy of Living and contribute to the society. By leveraging Lattice's innovative FPGA solutions, we are confident that we will further enhance vehicle capabilities with the most advanced and reliable ADAS features," said Michihiro Imada, Executive Officer in charge of Integrated Control System Development of Mazda Motor Corporation. "As we continue to strive for excellence in creating vehicles that protect and empower drivers, we look forward to shaping the future together with Lattice by providing our customers with safe and secure driving."

