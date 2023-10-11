

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Astellas Pharma Inc. (ALPMY, ALPMY), BioLabs Global Inc. and Mitsui Fudosan announced that they have agreed on a tri-party memorandum of understanding to enhance the life science ecosystem in Tsukuba and Kashiwa-no-ha, Japan, world-renowned science hubs.



Astellas noted that the three companies will partner to advance SakuLabTM-Tsukuba, an open innovation hub launched by Astellas in October 2023, and embark on an exciting journey to accelerate open innovation and enhance the life science ecosystem in Tsukuba, Kashiwa-no-ha and the surrounding areas.



As per the deal, BioLabs, renowned for its shared laboratories and programing to support life science startups and connect the global life science industry, will support Astellas by bringing its expertise to ensure seamless facility management. It will also co-host networking events for residents and provide them with opportunities to connect with a global life science ecosystem.



Astellas said it will prepare ready-to-use experimental facilities for SakuLab-Tsukuba in its Tsukuba Research Center. It will support academia and startups working on innovation by leveraging its drug discovery capabilities and provide networking opportunities between residents and Astellas researchers.



