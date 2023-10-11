

DEERFIELD (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Wednesday's pre-market trading (as of 07.35 A.M. ET).



In the Green



Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (WHLR) is up over 121% at $1.97. Athena Consumer Acquisition Corp. (ACAQ) is up over 34% at $8.49. Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (CNXA) is up over 23% at $2.35. A SPAC I Acquisition Corp. (ASCA) is up over 16% at $12.70. Sigma Additive Solutions, Inc. (SASI) is up over 14% at $3.00. China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SXTC) is up over 13% at $2.81. Bio-Techne Corporation (TECH) is up over 7% at $74.53. Gold Fields Limited (GFI) is up over 7% at $13.22. Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (AAIC) is up over 7% at $4.73. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY) is up over 5% at $3.43.



In the Red



Silk Road Medical, Inc (SILK) is down over 37% at $8.74. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Co (HOFV) is down over 25% at $3.34. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (ETWO) is down over 17% at $3.64. Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) is down over 16% at $2.60. DaVita Inc. (DVA) is down over 15% at $77.30. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FMS) is down over 15% at $17.60. Medigus Ltd. (MDGS) is down over 15% at $3.33. SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Co (SMX) is down over 15% at $2.43. ParaZero Technologies Ltd. (PRZO) is down over 12% at $2.12. Falcon's Beyond Global, Inc. (FBYD) is down over 10% at $14.70. Outset Medical, Inc. (OM) is down over 9% at $8.75. Owlet, Inc. (OWLT) is down over 8% at $4.00. Baxter International Inc. (BAX) is down over 7% at $34.50.



