WKN: A2PFG4 | ISIN: US82710M1009 | Ticker-Symbol: 2OW
Frankfurt
11.10.23
09:52 Uhr
8,600 Euro
-4,300
-33,33 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SILK ROAD MEDICAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SILK ROAD MEDICAL INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,5506,65019:00
6,5506,65019:00
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ATHENA CONSUMER ACQUISITION
ATHENA CONSUMER ACQUISITION CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ATHENA CONSUMER ACQUISITION CORP8,500+53,15 %
CONNEXA SPORTS TECHNOLOGIES INC1,840-3,16 %
HALL OF FAME RESORT & ENTERTAINMENT COMPANY3,230-28,22 %
SILK ROAD MEDICAL INC8,600-33,33 %
WHEELER REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST INC1,558+31,37 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.